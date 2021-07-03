WATCH: Limerick Leader Sport previews Limerick's Munster SHC clash with Cork from Semple Stadium

MUNSTER and All-Ireland champions Limerick begin the defence of their titles at Semple Stadium, Thurles this evening at 7pm.
John Kiely's charges take on great rivals Cork with a mouth-watering Munster SHC semi-final.
The fixture sees the return to spectators to the hurling championship with 2,400 permitted to attend the crucial local derby clash.
The winners will take on either Clare or Tipperary in the Munster senior hurling final later this month.
Leader Sport previewed Limerick's big clash with Cork from Thurles this Saturday evening.
