WATCH: Manager Donal Ryan's reaction as Limerick ladies reach league semi-final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers have qualified to meet Leitrim in the Division 4 semi-finals in the Lidl National Football League.

Donal Ryan's Limerick side booked their place in the semi-finals, thanks to a deserved 2-7 to 0-8 victory over Carlow at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Limerick can now look forward to a last four meeting with Leitrim next weekend. The other Division 4 league semi-final will see Offaly take on Louth.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Donal Ryan following Sunday's victory over Carlow at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie