WATCH: Manager Donal Ryan's reaction as Limerick ladies reach league semi-final

LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers have qualified to meet Leitrim in the Division 4 semi-finals in the Lidl National Football League.
Donal Ryan's Limerick side booked their place in the semi-finals, thanks to a deserved 2-7 to 0-8 victory over Carlow at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
Limerick can now look forward to a last four meeting with Leitrim next weekend. The other Division 4 league semi-final will see Offaly take on Louth.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Donal Ryan following Sunday's victory over Carlow at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
