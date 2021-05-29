WATCH: Treaty Utd's Willie Armshaw on stunning solo goal v Bray Wanderers

WILLIE Armshaw proved the Treaty United hero as he came off the substitutes' bench to fire his side in front in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field.

Former Limerick FC U19 player Armshaw, from Cappawhite scored a terrific solo goal in the 86th minute to break the deadlock, before an own goal two minutes later helped Treaty Utd seal a precious 2-0 victory.

Goalscorer Armshaw is an FAI Junior Cup winner with St Michael's, of Tipperary Town.

Friday night's win saw Treaty Utd jump up to fourth place in the First Division table ahead of the mid-season break.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd side return to action on Friday, June 11 with an away date against Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United goalscorer Willie Armshaw following Friday night's win at the Markets Field.