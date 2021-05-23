WATCH: Manager Pat Ryan 'delighted' as Limerick reach knock-out stages of Littlewoods Camogie League
LIMERICK senior and junior camogie sides have booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.
The Limerick senior side guaranteed their spot in the next phase of the Division 1 League with a game to spare after scoring an impressive 2-14 to 1-11 victory over Clare at Fr McNamara Park in Ennis on Saturday.
As both Limerick and Galway have now beaten Clare in the three-team Group A, both counties will advance to the knock-out stages. Limerick will host Galway in their final group fixture next weekend.
Meanwhile, the Limerick junior side has also secured their place in the knock-out stages of the Division 3 league when recording a 1-16 to 3-10 draw with Carlow at Dr Cullen Park on Saturday.
Limerick juniors had defeated Clare 2-16 to 2-10 in their opening Group 2 fixture last weekend.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Pat Ryan following his side's victory over Clare in Ennis on Saturday.
