WATCH: Manager Pat Ryan 'delighted' as Limerick reach knock-out stages of Littlewoods Camogie League

LIMERICK senior and junior camogie sides have booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

The Limerick senior side guaranteed their spot in the next phase of the Division 1 League with a game to spare after scoring an impressive 2-14 to 1-11 victory over Clare at Fr McNamara Park in Ennis on Saturday.

As both Limerick and Galway have now beaten Clare in the three-team Group A, both counties will advance to the knock-out stages. Limerick will host Galway in their final group fixture next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Limerick junior side has also secured their place in the knock-out stages of the Division 3 league when recording a 1-16 to 3-10 draw with Carlow at Dr Cullen Park on Saturday.

Limerick juniors had defeated Clare 2-16 to 2-10 in their opening Group 2 fixture last weekend.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Pat Ryan following his side's victory over Clare in Ennis on Saturday.