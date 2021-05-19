WATCH: Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain claims medal at World Para Swimming European Open Championships

LIMERICK teenager Róisín Ní Ríaín claimed her first medal at a major Para swimming competition in Portugal on Wednesday evening.

Highly-rated sixteen-year-old Ní Riain claimed a fantastic bronze medal in the S13 100m Backstroke final of the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira.

The talented Limerick Swimming Club member finished in a time of 1:09.37 to secure third spot on the podium in tonight’s final.

The student at Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh put on an incredible performance to finish 4.52 seconds ahead of fourth place, and just 3.81 behind second.

In what was her fourth appearance of the week, in her debut at a major competition, Róisín had come close to podium finish in her two previous races on Day 2 and 3 of the event.

The Limerick teenager will return to action on Thursday to swim in the S13 50m Freestyle where she will be joined by Sean O’Riordan and Nicole Turner, who will both compete in the 50m Freestyle in their respected class.

Youtube video courtesy of Paralympics Ireland