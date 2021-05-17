WATCH: Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain makes her World Para Swimming European Open Championships debut

TALENTED Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain bagged a sixth-placed finish in the S13 100m butterfly final on Sunday, the opening day of the 2020 World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira.

Fifteen-year-old Ní Ríaín, of Limerick Swimming Club, was making her debut appearance for Team Ireland in a major competition.

It was a debut to remember for the Limerick teenager, as she finished in 6th place in the S13 100m butterfly final with a time of 1.11:25, the first of seven races this week for the exciting swimmer.

Róisín Ní Riain has already secured several Minimum Qualification Standard times recently for Tokyo 2020, the Tokyo hopeful will benefit greatly from her first major competition.

Following her debut appearance, Róisín Ní Riain said: “It feels great getting out to race and coming to Europeans, it’s been a great experience.”

Speaking on the hopes for the week, she said: “To build on my first swim, do better and hope to get some Personal Bests”.

Róisín will return to the pool this evening in the SB13 100m Breaststroke Final at 19:28.

Video interview with Róisín Ní Riain courtesy of Paralympics Ireland