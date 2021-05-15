WATCH: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett's reaction to precious win over Athlone

TREATY United got back to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when securing a precious 1-0 victory over Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Captain Jack Lynch scored the game's only goal with a terrific 21st minute finish from Sean McSweeney's slide-rule pass.

The result sees Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd side jump up to fourth place in the First Division table.

Leader Sport caught up with manager Barrett following his side's third win of the season at the Markets Field.