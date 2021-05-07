WATCH: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett previews Friday's crunch UCD test

FOURTH-PLACED Treaty United put their unbeaten record in this season's SSE Airtricity League on the line this Friday evening when tackling second-placed UCD in the First Division at UCD Bowl, 7.45pm.

Treaty United are in the middle of facing all the sides in the top half of the table. The Limerick-based side secured a 2-2 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett at a squad training session at UL this week to look ahead to tonight's fixture with the First Division's top scorers UCD.

Treaty Utd and the Dublin students share the best defensive record in the First Division to date this season.