WATCH: Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett's reaction to dramatic Galway draw

TREATY Utd came within a whisker of securing their first away win in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this season only to be denied late on at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.

A dramatic 93rd minute equaliser from the John Caulfield-managed home side Galway secured an unlikely share of the spoils with Treaty in a 1-1 draw.

Nineteen year-old Edward McCarthy had earlier headed Tommy Barrett's Treaty side into a 17th minute lead.

Following the game, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty boss Barrett to get his reaction to the game as the league's new boys extended their unbeaten start to the First Division season to four games.

Cork City visit the Markets Field in round five of the First Division this Friday night, 7.45pm.