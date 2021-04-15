WATCH: Munster Rugby's JJ Hanrahan scoops Try of the Year award after stunning team score

MUNSTER Rugby's JJ Hanrahan has scooped the eirSport Try of the Season for the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign.

The on-air panel from eir Sport’s rugby coverage – Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy – selected Hanrahan’s try which followed some spell-binding off-loading play against Cardiff Blues during the first-ever Monday Night Rugby game in Round 3.

The Munster playmaker kicked off the move and after three consecutive off-loads Hanrahan got his hands on the ball again to cross over.

All 12 clubs who competed in the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign submitted their team’s try of the season for the panel of former internationals to consider and, ultimately, it was the mix of skill and team play that earned the award for Hanrahan’s score.

Hanrahan will depart Munster at the end of this season as he makes the move to Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.

The 28-year-old will join the French club on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

Hanrahan has made more than 140 appearances for the province and has been a central figure in Johann van Grann’s squad since his return from Northampton Saints in 2017.