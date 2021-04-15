WATCH: Limerick's Olympic hopeful Sarah Lavin on her dream of reaching Tokyo

LIMERICK hurdler Sarah Lavin was tested up to 30 times for Covid-19 over the six-week period she was competing during the indoor athletics season.

The 26-year-old Lisnagry athlete has switched her focus to the outdoor season and the move up from 60m hurdles to 100m hurdles as her ambition to qualify to this summer's Tokyo Olympics cranks up another gear.

Leader Sport caught up with the Limerick hurdler this week and in the second part of a two-part interview, the Emerald AC athlete discussed her prospects of qualifying for Tokyo and what it would mean for her to compete at the biggest sports event in the world.

Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, this week helped launch the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s new Olympic Schools Challenge, ‘Road to Tokyo’.

