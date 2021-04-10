WATCH: UL-Bohs, Munster and Ireland captain Ciara Griffin previews Six Nations opener with Wales

IRELAND open their campaign in the Women's Six Nations Championship against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park at 5pm today, Saturday, live on RTE2 TV.

The game will be only Ireland's second competitive outing in 14 months as the side faced Italy last October.

The format for the delayed women's Six Nations Championship has changed this year. There are two three-team pools, with Ireland in Pool B alongside the Welsh and France. Pool A is made up of defending champions England, Italy and Scotland.

The winners of each pool will face each other for the title on a finals day on 24 April.

WALES WOMEN: Robyn Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury); Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Jess Roberts (Sale Sharks); Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natalia John (Bristol Bears), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears), Siwan Lillicrap (Bristol Bears) (capt). Replacements: Molly Kelly (Sale Sharks), Caryl Thomas (Worcester Warriors), Donna Rose (Saracens), Teleri Wyn Davies (Sale Sharks), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Megan Davies (Exeter Chiefs), Niamh Terry (Exeter Chiefs), Caitlin Lewis (Cardiff Met).

IRELAND WOMEN: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster); Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock/Connacht); Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby, Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock/Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock/Munster), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt). Replacements: Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock/Connacht), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock/Leinster), Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster).

REFEREE: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)