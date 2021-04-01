WATCH: Jack Lynch on captaining Treaty Utd, learning football's 'dark arts' and Good Friday's historic fixture

TWENTY three-year-old Jack Lynch was appointed captain of Treaty United recently in their inaugural season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The highly-rated Lynch joined Tommy Barrett's Treaty side from Galway Utd earlier this year.

Lynch has a strong family connection with senior soccer in Limerick as his father Tommy is a former player and manager with the club.

Speaking to Leader Sport this week, Jack Lynch explained his decision to leave Galway for Treaty Utd, the influence his father has had on him as a player, the excitement of leading the club out for the historic first home First Division fixture on Good Friday and his aspirations for the side in 2021.

Treaty United take on Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Markets Field on Good Friday, 7.45pm.