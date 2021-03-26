WATCH: Joel Coustrain excited to be part of Treaty United's historic season

REPUBLIC of Ireland under-age international Joel Coustrain is looking forward to Treaty United kicking off their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign on Sunday.

Coustrain, who has played U15, U16 and U19 level for the Rep of Ireland, joined First Division newcomers Treaty United this season.

The exciting winger spent four years at Sheffield United where he signed his first professional contract, before later returning to Ireland where he played with the like of Shamrock Rovers and Cork City.

Leader Sport caught up with former Corbally United schoolboy star Coustrain to discuss Treaty's pre-season friendly win and to look ahead to the new First Division campaign which begins with a date against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds this Sunday, 3pm.