WATCH: Paul O'Connell says Ireland taking on 'best Scotland team' he has ever faced
IRELAND forwards coach Paul O'Connell says the current Scottish side is the best one he has come up against.
Ireland will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in this season's Guinness Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, 3pm.
O'Connell said: "They’re very well coached, very physical and they’ve got some real x-factor players as well, Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.
"They’re in a very good place and we’re aware of the challenge. We’ve taken confidence, from some of the things we’ve done in the last three games."
