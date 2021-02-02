WATCH: Limerick's Munster minor champions send get well wishes to Waterford hurler

LIMERICK's Munster minor hurling winning squad have extended best wishes to a talented Waterford player who suffered a spinal injury in a car crash in December.

Members of the Limerick minor squad and manager Diarmuid Mullins have created a video sending their best wishes to Waterford minor hurler Mark Dalton who, along with his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The serious accident happened just a week before Mark and Tom had been due to face Tipperary in the Munster Minor Hurling semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Mark Dalton is a fifth-year student at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal and member of Shamrocks GAA club in Waterford.

A GoFundMe page to help assist Mark Dalton's recovery has been set up. The GoFundMe page can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mq8pu-mark-dalton-recovery-fund