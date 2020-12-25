WATCH: 2020 Limerick Christmas Racing Festival preview

THE four-day Limerick Christmas Racing Festival gets underway at Greenmount Park on St Stephen's Day, 12.15pm.

This year's festival will be staged behind-closed-doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racing gets underway on St Stephen's Day at 12.15pm, while the feature race on the opening day of the Festival is the Grade 1 Matchroom Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase due off at 2.35pm

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick Racecourse general manager Patrick O'Callaghan earlier this week to preview the National Hunt racing bonanza which will feature 28 races and which continues until Tuesday, December 29.