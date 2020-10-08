WATCH: Treaty Utd U17 manager Irene Hehir on side's excellent league run

IN-FORM Treaty United U17s have won each of their last three league fixtures in Women's National League U17 Group 2.

That fine run of form has seen the Limerick side move up to second place in the Group 1 table, three points behind pacesetters Galway United.

Treaty United are due to host bottom side, the Carlow Kilkenny League in their latest fixture in Ballingarry this Saturday, 4pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United U17 manager Irene Hehir this week to look at their season to date and to playing games through the pandemic as an elite side.