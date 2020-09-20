WATCH: Young Munster's Gearoid Prendergast on Munster Senior Cup win over Cork Con

YOUNG Munster RFC set up a semi-final showdown with old rivals Shannon after dumping holders Cork Con out of the Munster Senior Cup at sun-drenched Tom Clifford Park on Saturday.

Munsters' were full value for their 27-17 win, scoring four tries in all, including three in the opening half from Pa Ryan, Mark O'Mara and Harry Fleming.

Gearoid Prendergast's side were also awarded a penalty try in the second half as they advanced to a semi-final date with Shannon in December.

After the game, head coach Prendergast spoke about his delight with the win, his excitement over the squad of players at his disposal this season as well as his views on the financial issues facing clubs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Munsters' kick-off off their campaign in Conference 1 of the new Energia Community Series with a home game against UCC next weekend.