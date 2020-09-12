WATCH: Fairview Rangers Chairman Derek Whyte previews Saturday's FAI Junior Cup decider

LIMERICK'S Fairview Rangers go in search of a ninth FAI Junior Cup success this Saturday when travelling to Galway to take on Usher Celtic, of Dublin in the showpiece final at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2pm.

Fairview have emerged victorious on each of their eight previous FAI Junior Cup final appearances.

Having first won the trophy in 1965, they had to wait until 1997 to repeat the feat. Further success in 1998,1999, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2010 demonstrates the love affair the Fairgreen side has enjoyed with the competition.

In the quarter-final and semi-final of this season's Junior Cup, they had to rely on penalty shoot-out wins to progress after tight games against Killarney Celtic and Athenry respectively.

Likewise, final opponents Usher beat Limerick side Regional 5-3 before impressing with a 3-0 win over Sheriff. In the quarter and semi-finals the Dubliners posted 3-2 wins over Gorey and Oliver Bond Celtic respectively.