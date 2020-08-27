WATCH: Aisling Annacotty's Shane O'Hanlon on clinical win over Kilmallock and hopes for season ahead

CLINICAL Aisling Annacotty continued their winning ways in the LDMC Premier League on Thursday night when easing past Kilmallock Utd 9-3 at a wet Annacotty.

Munster Junior Cup champions Aisling Annacotty laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which the home side held a sizeable 4-0 lead.

In-form striker Aaron Murphy helped himself to a hat-trick in the opening 45 minutes, while the prolific Shane Clarke was also on target.

To their credit, Kilmallock rallied at the start of the second half as the heavens opened with heavy rain cascading down. Two quick-fire goals, including one from the penalty spot from the visitors, helped Kilmallock to get within two goals of their hosts at 2-4.

However, Aisling finished the game strongly adding five further goals with the lively Adam Foley grabbing a brace, while Shane Clarke netted his second of the game and Killian Maloney was also on target, while an OG completed the scoring for Aisling.

Aisling Annacotty manager Shane O'Hanlon gave his reaction to Leader Sport after the game.