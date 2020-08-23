WATCH: Monaleen manager Muiris Gavin on reaching Limerick Co SFC quarter-finals

MONALEEN secured their place in thew quarter-finals of this year's Limerick Co SFC with a deserved 0-11 to 0-6 victory over St Kieran's at Mick Neville Park on Saturday.

Monaleen will now face Galbally, who have also qualified for the knock-out stages, to determine which club will top Group 3 of the championship.

Following Saturday's win Monaleen manager Muiris Gavin gave his reaction to the victory to Leader Sport.