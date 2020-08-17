WATCH: Limerick Leader Sport dissects the big stories in weekly podcast

LIMERICK and Patrickswell hurling star Aaron Gillane has undergone surgery for a hand injury as revealed by Limerick Leader Sport this week.

Limerick Leader Sports podcast has the latest on the injury.

The sports team also look at the Limerick senior football championship which began this weekend and also discuss the fixtures to come in Round 2 next weekend.

On the junior soccer front, Aisling Annacotty claimed an historic first ever Munster Junior Cup success. The junior soccer season gets into full-swing this week, with the Premier Division set to kick-off on Thursday night.

We look ahead to Treaty United senior women's team fixture against Cork City in the Women's National League at the Markets Field on Wednesday night.

On the rugby front, Munster resume action with a mouth-watering Guinness PRO 14 interpro derby against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.