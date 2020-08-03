WATCH: Glenroe manager Danny Murphy on reaching Limerick Premier IHC semi-finals

2019 county intermediate champions Glenroe have made a smooth transition to premier intermediate grade this year and booked their place in the semi-finals of the championship on Saturday evening.

Glenroe made it back-to-back wins in the group stages of the competition when edging past Knockainey 1-20 to 2-14 in an entertaining fixture played at Kilfinane.

Glenroe's final Group 1 fixture next weekend will be against fellow high flyers Bruff, who are also on four points and safely through to the semi-finals as well. The outcome will decide which team finishes top of the group for the semi-final pairings.