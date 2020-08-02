WATCH: Manager Natal O'Grady's reaction as Kildimo-Pallaskenry get Limerick PIHC bid back on track

LAST year's beaten county finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry kept their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the current Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship very much alive after recording a 1-16 to 0-9 victory over Cappamore at Childers Road on Saturday afternoon.

A seventh minute goal from Limerick senior star Kyle Hayes set Kildimo-Pallaskenry on their way to a crucial victory following their narrow opening weekend defeat to Mungret-St Pauls.

Last year's beaten county finalists Kildimo-Pallaskenry were full value for this 10-point win, stretching clear of their rivals in the second half.

The winners led 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

Boosted by this win, Kildimo-Pallaskenry now face Bruree in their final group game next weekend.

Victory in that fixture would see Kildimo-Pallaskenry advance to the county semi-finals at premier intermediate grade.

Cappamore, who drew their opening group game against Bruree, will take on Mungret-St Paul's in their final round robin fixture next weekend.

Afterwards Kildimo-Pallaskenry manager Natal O'Grady gave his reaction to the result.