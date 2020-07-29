WATCH: World Cup winner Damian de Allende's first Munster interview

MUNSTER'S new World Cup-winning centre Damian de Allende has given his first interview since joining the province earlier in the summer.

Twenty eight-year-old De Allende joined Munster from the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan after playing a leading role in South Africa’s 2019 World Cup winning campaign.

Starting six of his seven appearances at the 2019 World Cup, Damian scored important tries in the knock-out wins over Japan and Wales.

His attacking form was matched by a physical defensive display as he made his presence felt at every stage with a huge work rate from midfield.

From Cape Town, he has made 47 appearances for the Springboks to date, scoring six tries.