WATCH: Monaleen selector Liam Reale reacts to Limerick Co SHC win over South Liberties

MONALEEN got their campaign in Section B of the Bons Secours Hospital Limerick senior hurling championship off to a winning start when defeating South Liberties 1-15 to 0-12 in Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

South Liberties got off to an impressive start, racing into a six-point lead, 0-7 to 0-1, after 18 minutes. However, Monaleen rallied to trail by a single point at the break, 1-4 to 0-8.

The city side then outscored their opponents by 0-11 to 0-4 in the second half to claim the two precious points on offer.

Afterwards Monaleen team selector Liam Reale gave his reaction to the victory and spoke about the logisitics for club sides of playing games under the current Covid-19 restrictions.