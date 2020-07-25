WATCH: Mungret-St Paul's manager Seanie Barry reacts to dramatic Limerick Premier IHC win

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S opened their Lyons of Limerick county premier intermediate hurling championship campaign with a dramatic 1-17 to 1-16 victory over Kildimo Pallaskenry at Clarina on Friday night.

An injury time point from midfielder Rory Duff edged Mungret St Paul's to victory in a game in which the sides were level no fewer than 10 times.

Afterwards winning manager Seanie Barry gave his reaction to the opening round victory.