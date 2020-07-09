WATCH: Munster's World Cup winner RG Snyman gives first interview

MUNSTER'S World Cup winner RG Snyman is settling in to life in Limerick.

Twenty five-year-old Snyman, who was a member of the winning Springbok team at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, joined Munster this summer.

Snyman began his career with the South African side the Blue Bulls. He moved to Japan in 2017 to play for Top League side Honda Head before signing for Munster ahead of the 20/21 season.

The combative second-row was first capped by the Springbok in 2018 and has made 23 appearances to date.