WATCH: Limerick journalist to run marathon for LAW and front line staff PPE

Limerick freelance journalist Tom Clancy is used to running and racing around to matches at weekends, be it covering them for the Limerick Leader or playing in them for Breska Rovers. This weekend however, the Ballybrown native is going to be running around for a good cause, two in fact.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis Limerick Animal Welfare has seen a dramatic decrease in donations to help run its sanctuary in Kilfinane Co. Limerick, while both of their charity shops have been closed too.

Additionally, the demand for equipment in Limerick Hospitals appears to be ongoing and research is showing that the importance of this for frontline staff. Tom felt it was crucial for him to do his part at home, and raise funds which may help the frontline staff overcome this pandemic.

Clancy will run a marathon, 42km, from his home in Clarina, Co. Limerick from 9am on Sunday April 26, all the while observing the 2km radius to keep close to home.

To donate to Tom's charity run, just click here. In the words of the man himself, even the cost of a cup of coffee or a beer would go along way to help those in need.