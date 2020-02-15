WATCH: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan on Arno Botha's hat-trick and the 'gem' John Hodnett
MUNSTER returned to Guinness PRO14 action after a four-week break from competitive fixtures with a convincing 68-3 thumping of the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
Number eight Arno Botha scored a hat-trick of tries in the record-breaking success, while Man of the Match John Hodnett also crossed the whitewash on a hugely impressive Guinness Pro14 debut.
Afterwards Munster head coach Johann van Graan gave his thoughts on how his side had performed in ending a two-game losing home run in the Guinness Pro14.
