WATCH: Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan on Arno Botha's hat-trick and the 'gem' John Hodnett

MUNSTER returned to Guinness PRO14 action after a four-week break from competitive fixtures with a convincing 68-3 thumping of the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Number eight Arno Botha scored a hat-trick of tries in the record-breaking success, while Man of the Match John Hodnett also crossed the whitewash on a hugely impressive Guinness Pro14 debut.

Afterwards Munster head coach Johann van Graan gave his thoughts on how his side had performed in ending a two-game losing home run in the Guinness Pro14.