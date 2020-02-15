WATCH: Munster Rugby's John Hodnett on dream try-scoring PRO14 debut

MUNSTER Academy back-rower John Hodnett had a Guinness Pro14 debut to remember when scoring one of his side's 10 tries in their record-breaking 68-3 victory over the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Twenty one-year-old West Cork native Hodnett was a key member of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning U20 side from last season.

The powerful ball carrier made 92 metres with ball in hand during Munster's runaway victory over Southern African side the Kings in Cork on Valentine's Night.