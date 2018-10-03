WATCH: Munster head coach Johann van Graan admits that Leinster will be a tough test for his side

Ahead of this Saturday night's clash with Leinster, Munster head coach Johann van Graan spoke to the media in UL. The South African native is fully aware of the challenge his side faces this weekend as they look to get one over on their close neighbours.

Conference B leaders Leinster welcome Munster to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (live on eir sport 1 & Premier Sports 2 and Limerick's Live95fm), looking to make it five wins from six this season.

Both teams are coming off inter-pro wins in Round 5, although they couldn’t have been more contrasting, as Leinster edged a low-scoring affair with Connacht 20-3 while Munster ran in nine tries to overwhelm Ulster 64-7.

The Leinstermen have won their last nine matches at Aviva Stadium in all tournaments, since Toulon beat them there in December 2015, while Munster have only won once in the last seven fixtures between the sides.