WATCH: Limerick FC boss Tommy Barrett on Dundalk Cup defeat and the relegation dogfight

LIMERICK FC bowed out of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup at the quarter-final stage on Friday night when losing 4-0 to high-flying Dundalk on Friday night.

Leader Sport's Colm Kinsella spoke to Limerick FC manager Tommy Barrett after the game to get his reaction and discuss the relegation dogfight the Blues find themselves in with six weeks to go in the SSE Airtriticity League Premier Division regular season.