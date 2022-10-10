WATCH: Highlights of Young Munster's narrow All-Ireland League win over Garryowen

YOUNG Munster claimed their first win of the new Energia All-Ireland League campaign when edging past local rivals Garryowen FC 26-23 in their Division 1A derby at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday evening.
A late penalty goal from the boot of out-half Evan Cusack edged Munsters' to victory over their Limerick rivals.
Next up for Young Munsters' is a trip to Belfield on Saturday to take on UCD. Garryowen, who took a losing bonus point from Saturday's derby fixture, will entertain high-flying Terenure College in round three of the AIL at Dooradoyle on Saturday, 2.30pm.
Watch highlights of Young Munster's hard fought win over Garryowen here.
