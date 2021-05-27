WATCH: Thousands of euro raised for local charities following Great Limerick Run

NEARLY €100,000 has been raised for 12 local charities following this year's Great Limerick Run which took place virtually over the May bank holiday weekend.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, was on hand last evening, to present cheques to representatives of the nominated charities which provide a range of services across Limerick.

"The Great Limerick Run is such an important date for those who want to keep fit and for charities – both go hand in hand and this year was no different with over €92,000 raised which is a phenomenal amount of money," he said.

"Hopefully we are at the better side of Covid as we progress through the summer months and I want to wish all the charities well - it means a huge amount to them because they weren't able to fundraise as the could in normal circumstances," he added.

According to event director, John Cleary, there were almost 5,500 participants from more than 20 countries which shows the popularity of the Great Limerick Run.

"I don't think there is anybody who is gong to say that they want to do this but in place of a better alternative I think the number speak for themselves. 5,500 got involved or participated for reasons that meant something to each of them. I know form talking to a lot pf people that having something to focus on and having a goal helped them with their mental health," he said.

"The time we have put down over the last 15 months or so have been very challenging for everyone and I think an event like what we did here - albeit virtually - really provided huge relief and it's just something to help people through it and there is a social side to it was well of course," he told the Limerick Leader.

Mr Cleary confirmed that plans are already underway for 2022 when it's hoped that there can be an in-person event that will fill the city streets again.

The nominated charities to benefit from the 2020 Great Limerick Run are

Adapt Domestic Abuse Services

Breast Cancer Ireland

Clionas Foundation

Focus Ireland

Limerick Animal Welfare

Limerick Suicide Watch

Milford Hospice

Pieta

Saint Vincent De Paul

Samaritans

Saoirse

Redemptorist Food Appeal