WATCH: Public consultation begins as options for Limerick - Cork motorway are revealed

SEVERAL road-based and rail-based options have been identified as potential routes for the proposed Limerick to Cork motorway.

A four-week public consultation on the second phase of the multimillion euro project has commenced after elected representatives from across the region were briefed by planners this Thursday.

While the final route has not been determined, the project will be developed broadly within the existing N20 corridor via Croom, Charleville, Buttevant, Mallow and Blarney.

As part of the further analysis of options, Limerick City and County Council, the lead local authority on the project, is seeking feedback from the public on the shortlisted options and the active travel strategy.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the holding of mass public consultation events is not permitted.

Instead, an online public consultation platform has been developed on the project website, corklimerick.ie. This provides a virtual consultation room which allows the public and other stakeholders to view and interact with the consultation information and maps and provide feedback on the options and active travel strategy using an online feedback form.

Commenting on the public consultation, Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said: "The N/M20 project will complete the Atlantic Corridor between Limerick, Cork and Galway. This enables the cities of Limerick and Cork to be regional economic drivers and to create an inter-regional network along the Atlantic Corridor.”

He added that the project is seen as a key enabler of balanced regional development in the National Planning Framework and is a key element in the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Strategy. "Therefore, I would encourage members of the public and other stakeholders to get involved in the consultation process.”

Feedback from this phase of the public consultation process will be considered as part of further appraisal leading to the identification of the best performing option or combination of options which will be taken forward as the preferred option.

This, in turn, will form the basis for a further public consultation which is expected to take place in summer 2021.

Submissions can be made via online: corklimerick.ie | email: info@corklimerick.ie |post: N/M20 Project Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR.

The project team is committed to making as much information available as possible and to deal with concerns throughout the public consultation process.

You can book online or telephone consultation meetings with the project team using an online booking facility.

For those who cannot access online information, a brochure outlining the project details is available while telephone consultations can be booked by calling (061) 973730.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, December 18.