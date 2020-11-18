WATCH: Limerick Twenty Thirty appoints design team for €300m project

THE latest chapter of the Limerick 2030 renewal programme is set to commence, with the masterplan for the Cleeve’s site kicking off.

Limerick Twenty Thirty, the company charged with delivering the scheme, has put in place design planning and project teams to develop the quarter around the former toffee factory in the city.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios will link up with Bucholz McEvoy architects to be the design team for the €300m project.

These firms will be supported by both Arup and Mitchell Associates.

Rogerson Reddan will provide project management, quantity surveying and project supervisory design process services. This firm will be supported by health and safety consultants Integrated Risk Solutions.

And ​HRA Planning is to deliver planning consultancy services for the project

Across the next six months, a process will take place to a mixed-use scheme on the northside of the city. Delivery of the site will take approximately seven years.

Mayor Michael Collins said: “Despite the challenges with Covid-19 now and into the New Year, the mid to long-term future of Limerick is extremely bright thanks to all the planned investment that is already happening or scheduled to take place. The Opera Site looms largest on the horizon and is about to start but to have this project kicking in over the coming years will be a huge boost. We have lots to look forward to.”

The project team will commence its work by preparing a shortlist of concepts for the site, with a preferred option to be selected in early 2021 following a rigorous assessment of how it will deliver on a range of objectives for the city and region, including economic development, residential accommodation and a new public realm.

The next stage will involve the preparation of a stage one masterplan for the development, to be completed by June 2021.

This will ensure public consultations to ensure local community and wider public engagement on the future of the site.

Former Limerick Council boss Conn Murray, who now chairs Limerick Twenty Thirty said: “The Cleeve’s quarter is going to be another huge contributor to the transformation of the city centre over the coming decade. The site offers huge opportunity for a high-quality mixed-use development of real scale and significance. Between this and all the other investments underway or about to start in Limerick, we are going to see the city transform before our eyes over the coming years.”

Twenty Thirty chief executive David Conway added: “ This is a really important aspect for us as having a development of such scale on the northside of the river ensures our wider programme spreads to both sides of the river when traditionally the vast bulk of investment in is on the southside.”