WATCH: Limerick charities are the winners as nearly €40,000 is raised by women's mini marathon

King John's Castle was the backdrop for the presentation of cheques totalling more than €36,000 to a dozen local charities by the organisers of this year's Cook Medical Limerick Women's Mini Marathon.

Because of Covid-19, the virtual event took place over the last weekend of September and attracted more than 2,300 participants.

And, the Level 3 restrictions meant the presentation of the cheques could not take place indoors as had been been initally planned.

"It was a phenomenal outcome, it's a good news story here on the banks of the river Shannon - it's been a great result for the Cook Medical Women's Mini Marathon this year. It was the first time online obviously and there was a great response with (people from) over 32 counties and 13 countries participating," said Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick.

Event organiser, John Cleary says he's delighted with the success of this year's virtual event

"At a time when, I suppose, there is so much negativity or pessimism I think really it just shows how positive people can be when you give them something to get behind. We have presented cheques to a lot of charities but really is on the back of nearly 2,500 people participating in an event - for all sorts of reasons," he told the Limerick Leader.

The 12 beneficiaries the Limerick Women's Mini Marathon are:

• ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services

• Barnardos

• Breast Cancer Ireland

• Clionas Foundation

• Daughters of Charity Lisnagry

• Limerick Animal Welfare

• Limerick Suicide Watch

• Mid-Western Cancer Foundation

• Milford Hospice

• NOVAS

• Pieta House

• St. Gabriel’s School