WATCH: Mayor of Limerick appeals to people to 'double down' during Level 3 so we can enjoy Christmas

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick is appealing to people across the county to 'double down' on their efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Cllr Michael Collins made his comments following the introduction, earlier this week, of Level 3 restrictions in Limerick and across the country.

The restrictions are due to remain in place until October 27 at the earliest.

“I’m appealing again to the people of Limerick to continue their excellent fight against the virus. Limerick people have made huge sacrifices during the last number of months and I am appealing to them to make one more effort to help reduce the number of cases," he said.

"Now that we are in Level 3 of the Government's plan we need to double down in the coming days and weeks to ensure that we curb the spread of Covid-19. It is a difficult time for everybody but we are all in this together," he added.

Under Level 3, people are urged to remain in their own county. There are limits on household and outdoor gatherings and no indoor gatherings are permitted.

The majority of pubs and restaurants in Limerick have closed their doors and there are concerns that up to 10,000 jobs could be lost locally if the Level 3 restrictions are extended into November.

Mayor Collins is appealing to everyone in Limerick to do their bit to ensure that this doesn't happen.

"You can do this by adhering to the guidelines and keeping your distance. Don't gather in large gatherings, wear a mask and wash your hands and we can be in good shape to ensure that we can enjoy Christmas and look forward to it," he told the Limerick Leader.