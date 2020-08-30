WATCH: Regeneron news 'terrific for Limerick and the Mid-West'

IDA Ireland's executive director Mary Buckley has hailed Regeneron's latest jobs news as a "terrific announcement for Limerick and the Mid-West".

With the biopharmaceutical firm clearing the decks at its facility in New York to develop a vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, much of its excess workload has headed to Limerick.

This has paved the way for the creation of 400 new jobs at the firm's facility at the former Dell factory in Raheen. It means the firm's footprint in Limerick will extend to 1,400 people by the end of the year.

The positions, which are supported by IDA Ireland, continues the firm's upward growth locally.

And IDA executive director Mary Buckley was delighted.

Speaking in the rain outside the Regeneron facility at a press event, she said: "These 400 jobs are full-time jobs, they are high-quality jobs, and they are currently recruiting with the intention for having these jobs in place by the end of the year."

"It is showing Regeneron is going from strength to strength," she added, "We are in a unique environment so it's great to have such a good news story in the Mid-West and in Limerick with these announcement. Our track record in Limerick is exceptionally strong with significant investments. We always hope for more opportunities down the line."