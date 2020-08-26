WATCH: Former Debenhams workers vow to continue round-the-clock pickets going at Limerick store

ON HOLY Thursday last, the lives of 110 local retail staff were turned upside down when Debenhams placed its Irish operation into liquidation.

In what has been the highest profile retail closure of the Covid-19 lockdown, Debenhams’ British parent firm pulled support for its stores here, shuttering its landmark store in O’Connell Street, alongside outlets around the country.

Since then, come rain or shine, former staff members have maintained a constant presence outside these stores after their attempts to gain a redundancy settlement from liquidators KPMG have been frustrated.

It was certainly a case of the former weather situation when the Limerick Leader met staff on the local picket last week, as Storm Ellen ripped through the city.

By blocking entry points and not allowing the liquidators access to Debenhams merchandise, ex-staff feel they are playing their one remaining bargaining chip. And they intend to use it to the full.

Ballysheedy woman Aishling O’Gorman, who had worked for the retailer for a decade, said: “We’ve been wronged from the start to be honest. These are our entitlements. We fought for them at the start. They were agreed entitlements that we’d get four weeks per year. But they shut the door on us. The way it was done, through an email. There was no support.”

Former workers maintain an around-the-clock presence outside the store, and their operation – thanks to WhatsApp group messaging – kicked in recently when they say security staff appointed by KPMG entered the store at three o’clock in the morning.

Ger Quaid, a former security man, who maintains an early morning picket outside the stock drop-off area in Honan’s Quay recalls: “Within 20 minutes, we had 15 people notified and on site.”

Then, all that was done, was for black sheets to be placed in the windows by security staff appointed by KPMG to obscure the view of the inside of Debenhams.

But incidents like this have fed nervousness, and that was evident right at the start of the night when a van appeared in Sarsfield Street.

“Just one second, Nick, I need to check this out,” Aishling said.

Ultimately, it was there for other reasons, but former staff are constantly on edge.

“We’re watching everyone. Anyone suspicious, anyone with bags, anyone hanging around. It’s making a lot of people paranoid. People are losing sleep because they are looking at their phones thinking there might by a red alert,” she explained, “It’s had a big impact on all of us. It’s constantly on your mind. You’re not travelling far as you’re afraid you won't get here on time. People have cancelled holidays and weekends away. People are leaving their kids every day to come down here. It’s tough going."

Although security staff appointed by KPMG have allegedly entered the store, Aishling says workers have not been able to collect many of their personal belongings since the Easter announcement.

Copies of references, jackets, coats, security licences, and certificates which will help in the search for other jobs are all left in their lockers.

There has been support for the former workers from across Limerick – through the night, drivers honk their horns, taxi men pledge to maintain a look-out, and passers by appear very well versed in the dispute.

One, Noel Franklin, stopped for five minutes.

“I don’t like what’s been done to them, and I stand by them. These people [Debenhams] are millionaires and these workers are just trying to get by. All they want is what is due to them. But they just put them down and walked away,” he said.

Aishling said: “People are great, especially the older people, they know what it’s like to sit on the picket line. They’ve been through this years ago, and know we are doing right.”

There’s a core group of 30 people maintaining a picket across various three-hour shifts around the clock – at least two people are on site at all times. In this number are former workers, political activists and elected representatives.

One of them is Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe, who said: “I hate seeing people being wronged. I never thought I’d be standing here in the dead of night with young ladies, mothers who should be at home with their loved ones. I’m dumbfounded this has not come to a resolution.”

James Tuohy, a primary school teacher and an activist with the Solidarity party is on the dawn picket, and feels these staff are setting an example for workers down the line.

“Retail Excellence Ireland has said 100,000 jobs could go [as a result of Covid-19]. This is an example to all workers rights everywhere. It could be their job next.”

Even at six o’clock in the morning in absolutely miserable weather, James sees many sides of life in Limerick at play.

“You’d see a lot of homeless people coming and chatting. One person gave me €20 for the striking workers. You’d see a lot of other things too. A woman was being harassed one time by this guy. She came over to us and asked if she could stand with us for a while. Sadly, you’d see a lot of the problems which exist in our society,” he said.

Security man Ger often spots a red fox roaming the streets of the city in the small hours of the morning.

Contrary to some reports, workers have not been asked to step away from the picket, with the possibility of a new store taking over the Debenhams unit in time.

They’ve insisted they remain in for the long haul.

“You’ll never win anything by stepping away. Our rights have been slowly taken away. We need to make a stand for other people. Retail workers are equally as important as others. When it puts food on the table, your job is essential, no matter what you do,” Aishling concluded.

KPMG declined to comment when contacted by the Limerick Leader.