WATCH: Mayor of Limerick leads ceremony of remembrance for war dead

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has led a ceremony of remembrance at Merchant’s Quay as part of the National Day Commemoration.

A much-reduced ceremony, due to Covid-19, took place this Sunday in the courtyard of the headquarters of Limerick City and County Council.

The event, which was marked across the country, honours all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The Limerick ceremony was attended by representatives from the local authority, the Defence Forces, and members of Various Veteran associations, remembering those who have lost their lives while serving abroad or who have served their country overseas.

A wreath was laid by Mayor Collins during the ceremony.