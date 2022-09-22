WATCH: Behind the scenes with 'the voice of the Ploughing' - Almost 40 years behind the PA microphone

If you've ever attended the National Ploughing Championships, you'll more than likely be familiar with distinct voice that provides punters with updates over the PA system.
While on duty at this year's Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, our reporter Siobhan Donohoe caught up with the 'voice of the Ploughing', Tipperary woman Carrie Acheson.
She's kept attendees up-to-date and informed for every National Ploughing Championship over the past 38 years - but it may very well be even longer, says Carrie, admitting that nobody ever counted.
Watch the interview in full above.
