WATCH: Paul O'Connell gives his verdict on Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs

IRELAND forwards coach Paul O'Connell is predicting a Munster Rugby victory over Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park this Saturday afternoon.
The former Munster, Ireland and Lions player was asked about the Champions Cup last-16 fixture at the launch of Team Limerick Clean-Up 7 which took place this Good Friday morning.
The event, which attracted more than 23,000 volunteers was officially launched at the soon-to-be opened International Rugby Experience at O'Connell Street in Limerick city centre.
Saturday's match kicks off at 3pm and will be broadcast on BT Sport. There will be live radio coverage on both Newstalk and Live 95.
Marcus McCarthy, an apprentice block-layer and stonemason, David Conway, Chief Executive of LTT and Philippa King, Coordinator with the Southern Region Waste Management Office
