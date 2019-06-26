WATCH: Truck blindspots laid bare for Limerick cyclists and pedestrians at road safety event

GARDAI are appealing to cyclists and pedestrians to familiarise themselves with the blindspots which truck drivers face on a daily basis.

As part of Bike Week, a Share the Road event took place at O’Connell Street at the weekend.

Organised by the Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Limerick Smarter Travel and Musgrave, an articulated truck was parked up to give members of the public an opportunity to get into the vehicle to experience first-hand the blindspots which professional drivers encounter.

Garda motorbikes and bicycles were parked in blindspots around the vehicle in an effort to highlight the dangers that exist.

“A lot of the general public and cyclists wouldn’t be aware that not everything is visible to the truck driver at all times. What we feel is that if we park publicly and allow members of the public to sit into the vehicle they can see what we see,” said Richard White, driver trainer with Musgrave’s.

Garda Brian O’Dwyer of the divisional Roads Policing Unit is appealing to cyclists to exercise caution around trucks and large vehicles.

“Last year and the year before there were 15 cyclists killed on our roads. It is away too many and one is even too many. It’s an education and people are shocked when they realise the size of the blindspots,” he said.