Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: Three golfing-mad Limerick boys overjoyed with celebrity autographs

Reporter:

Nick Rabbits and Cian Ó Broin

04 Jul 2022 7:39 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THREE Limerick boys were delighted to score the signatures of their favourite hurlers and golfers at the JP McManus Pro-AM.

Joe (11) from Lisnagry, Adam (11) from Newgarden and Josh (9) from Castletroy were delighted to secure the signatures of two Limerick Limerick hurlers and their favourite golfer, Shane Lowry.

They listed David Reidy, Gearoid Hegarty, Jordan Speith, Brooks Koepka and "the best one" Shane Lowry as those who had happily signed their special entrance cap. 

WATCH: Former world number one makes welcome return to Adare Manor

When asked what Shane Lowry said, they told Limerick Live: "He just looked at us and smiled, I could tell he was really enjoying the moment."

Joe also informed that he managed to snatch up two golf balls from amateur players. 

The Limerick lads also recalled how they tried their best to get the signature of Rory McIlroy , but to their misfortune "a security team pushed him out of the way."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media