WATCH: James Garvey insists Mungret eager to win football silverware in Limerick JAFC final

MUNGRET St Pauls have won hurling silverware at Premier IHC and IHC level across the last six season.
This Saturday October 29 at 3pm in Croom, Mungret contest the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship final against Granagh-Ballingarry.
Mungret fell short at the semi final of the intermediate championship but now their second string side are one win away from a championship title.
Captain James Garvey feels football silverware would be a boost to all in the club.
Ahead of the final, Garvey spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
