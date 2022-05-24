WATCH: Cillian Fahy insists 'hard days make the good days even better' for Limerick football

“The hard days make the good days even better” surmised Cillian Fahy as he recalls the Limerick football journey across recent seasons.

On Saturday, the Dromcollogher-Broadford midfielder follows in the footsteps of club-mates Jason Stokes, Micheal Reidy and Tommy Stack to play in a Munster SFC final when Limerick face Kerry in Killarney.

“It’s brilliant for Limerick - where we are we are stuck in the corner between Kerry and Cork so you are usually looking over at them. It’s great to finally get to play in one myself after following the boys around for years. They are great to be fair - they check-in after games and a great support to have and someone to bounce things off every now and then. Great fellas to have around the place. They were a fantastic team back in 2003 and ‘04 and even 2010 - it was great to grow up watching them and eventually got to play with them. They were great to look up to and help bring a lot of us through,” outlined Fahy.

Just in 2019, Limerick were ranked 31st in the Allianz League standing but now have climbed inside the 16 as well as making clear championship progress.

“When you look back at where we were around that time of 2017 and ‘18 it’s mad to think where we are now. We have come a long way but we are under no illusions that we have a long way to go. We are on a bit of a journey and enjoying what's happening.”

He explained: “There were tough days, dark days in terms of results and things like that but there was always a great group there and always great camaraderie and that made it easier to come to training. You knew that you were packing the gear bag and going out training with your friends. They were tough at times but it’s great that all that work is bearing fruit now”.

“There’s a great connection there. The hard days make the good days even better - there’s definitely a bit of that. We’ve really enjoyed the couple of wins over the last few weeks and definitely makes it all easier,” said Fahy, who is a teacher in Scoil Mhuire in Broadford.

Fahy spoke to Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader ahead of Saturday's Munster SFC final.