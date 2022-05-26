Search

26 May 2022

WATCH: Iain Corbett keen to measure Limerick progress in Munster SFC final with Kerry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SATURDAY’S Munster SFC final with Kerry will be Limerick’s first championship tie against a Division One side since the 2018 All-Ireland Qualifiers against Mayo.

That finished in an 18-point win, 5-19 to 3-7, for Mayo.

Limerick football has been on an upward curve since and just eight of that team will start in Killarney.

The Munster SFC final offers to chance to gauge progress insists Limerick joint-captain Iain Corbett.

“Obviously it’s going to be a very difficult task against probably the form team in the country at the moment but it’s a great challenge and indication of how far we have come. We haven’t played a Division One team since Mayo here in 2018 so we will see how far we have come in the last few years,” outlined the Newcastle West.

Centre back Corbett is in his 11th season as a Limerick senior footballer.

“It was difficult at times - particularly some away days when the bus home was quiet and it can be a tough place to be but there was always good craic at training and a good bond and we all just wanted to improve the standard of Limerick football and play at the highest level available to us,” explained Corbett of the Limerick journey in recent years.

“I take great pride in always representing my county ever since I started. It’s an honour to represent your family and club when playing for Limerick. I suppose the last 24-months or so have seen a bit more national attention on Limerick football which is great probably more so for kids that they have people within their own county to look up to,” he said.

On Saturday, Corbett and Limerick will “focus on ourselves and see where that takes us”.

“We will be as prepared as we can be - we will do our analysis and video work but what we do mainly is focus on ourselves. Obviously we will give Kerry the respect they deserve and they don’t need any extra attention from us - they get enough attention nationally.”

Corbett is fulsome in praise for the work of manager Billy Lee across the last six years.

“There was no long term plan. Billy started in 2017 and his sole interest was in improving Limerick football - there was no end goal or set targets. He just wanted buy-in from everyone who was involved and to bring back enjoyment because things had been difficult in the camp and that can impact on results as well. Morale probably started to improve first within the camp and results slowly followed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media