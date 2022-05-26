WATCH: Iain Corbett keen to measure Limerick progress in Munster SFC final with Kerry

SATURDAY’S Munster SFC final with Kerry will be Limerick’s first championship tie against a Division One side since the 2018 All-Ireland Qualifiers against Mayo.

That finished in an 18-point win, 5-19 to 3-7, for Mayo.

Limerick football has been on an upward curve since and just eight of that team will start in Killarney.

The Munster SFC final offers to chance to gauge progress insists Limerick joint-captain Iain Corbett.

“Obviously it’s going to be a very difficult task against probably the form team in the country at the moment but it’s a great challenge and indication of how far we have come. We haven’t played a Division One team since Mayo here in 2018 so we will see how far we have come in the last few years,” outlined the Newcastle West.

Centre back Corbett is in his 11th season as a Limerick senior footballer.

“It was difficult at times - particularly some away days when the bus home was quiet and it can be a tough place to be but there was always good craic at training and a good bond and we all just wanted to improve the standard of Limerick football and play at the highest level available to us,” explained Corbett of the Limerick journey in recent years.

“I take great pride in always representing my county ever since I started. It’s an honour to represent your family and club when playing for Limerick. I suppose the last 24-months or so have seen a bit more national attention on Limerick football which is great probably more so for kids that they have people within their own county to look up to,” he said.

On Saturday, Corbett and Limerick will “focus on ourselves and see where that takes us”.

“We will be as prepared as we can be - we will do our analysis and video work but what we do mainly is focus on ourselves. Obviously we will give Kerry the respect they deserve and they don’t need any extra attention from us - they get enough attention nationally.”

Corbett is fulsome in praise for the work of manager Billy Lee across the last six years.

“There was no long term plan. Billy started in 2017 and his sole interest was in improving Limerick football - there was no end goal or set targets. He just wanted buy-in from everyone who was involved and to bring back enjoyment because things had been difficult in the camp and that can impact on results as well. Morale probably started to improve first within the camp and results slowly followed.”